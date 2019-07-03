Travel

FedEx Office now allowing travelers to receive passport in just 24 hours

HOUSTON, Texas -- Wannabe international travelers have an ultra-convenient new way to get their passport processed in a jiffy: Texas-based FedEx Office, previously known for printing, packing, and shipping, has teamed up with RushMyPassport, an online passport service, to offer expedited U.S. passport services, beginning July 1.

The U.S. State Department recently increased the average time it takes to get a passport processed to 6-8 weeks (it used to be 4-6 weeks). Now you can stop at one of the 2,000 FedEx locations or visit them online at FedEx.com/passport if you need rushed passport processing, renewals, or updated government-compliant passport photos.

You can actually get a passport as quickly as one day. Other services include overnight shipping for rushed passport applications, full-tracking visibility throughout the approval process, and 24/7 assistance from passport specialists.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonfedextexaspassportu.s. & worldtravel tips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News