FedEx Office now allowing travelers to receive passport in just 24 hours

HOUSTON, Texas -- Wannabe international travelers have an ultra-convenient new way to get their passport processed in a jiffy: Texas-based FedEx Office, previously known for printing, packing, and shipping, has teamed up with RushMyPassport , an online passport service, to offer expedited U.S. passport services, beginning July 1.The U.S. State Department recently increased the average time it takes to get a passport processed to 6-8 weeks (it used to be 4-6 weeks). Now you can stop at one of the 2,000 FedEx locations or visit them online at FedEx.com/passport if you need rushed passport processing, renewals, or updated government-compliant passport photos.You can actually get a passport as quickly as one day. Other services include overnight shipping for rushed passport applications, full-tracking visibility throughout the approval process, and 24/7 assistance from passport specialists.