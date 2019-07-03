HOUSTON, Texas -- Wannabe international travelers have an ultra-convenient new way to get their passport processed in a jiffy: Texas-based FedEx Office, previously known for printing, packing, and shipping, has teamed up with RushMyPassport, an online passport service, to offer expedited U.S. passport services, beginning July 1.
The U.S. State Department recently increased the average time it takes to get a passport processed to 6-8 weeks (it used to be 4-6 weeks). Now you can stop at one of the 2,000 FedEx locations or visit them online at FedEx.com/passport if you need rushed passport processing, renewals, or updated government-compliant passport photos.
You can actually get a passport as quickly as one day. Other services include overnight shipping for rushed passport applications, full-tracking visibility throughout the approval process, and 24/7 assistance from passport specialists.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
FedEx Office now allowing travelers to receive passport in just 24 hours
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News