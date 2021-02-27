winter storm

Have you noticed a difference in your car? It could be due to the freeze

By
After the freeze, drivers may notice their car is not performing as well as it did before.

Here's some tips for your car:

If you haven't driven in the last week, the very first problem you might notice is that your car won't start.

It's most likely because of a dead battery. But don't worry, there's good news! Jumper cables are relatively easy to use and will likely start your car right up. If your battery is more than three years old, you may want to go ahead and replace it.

Below freezing temperatures can also wreak havoc on windshield wipers. The blades can become brittle or crack. You should replace your wipers every six months, so go ahead and swap them out if it's time.

And we've all experienced deflated tires after cold weather. When the air in your tires get colder, the air shrinks and your tires become underinflated. Check your tire pressure frequently, and inflate your tires to the proper pressure. Your tire's recommended PSI is on a sticker just inside the driver's side door.

Cold weather can also compromise the performance of electric vehicles. In fact, they can lose range. So if you are taking a long trip, make sure there's an opportunity to charge before your vehicle loses power.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonwinter stormtravelcarwinter weatherfreezing rain
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
Families are still trying to rebuild their homes after winter storm
Operation "Save a Life" gifts 500 families with CO detectors
Free water and food distributions continue across Houston
Texas schools still tallying storm costs, and some won't reopen soon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fatal car accident kills man and child near Airtex Dr., HCSO said
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
4-alarm fire reported at commercial building in NW Harris Co.
Families are still trying to rebuild their homes after winter storm
Dad of 7 dying of COVID-19 says goodbye in emotional video
Texas expects to get over 200,000 initial doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Operation "Save a Life" gifts 500 families with CO detectors
Show More
Free water and food distributions continue across Houston
Emmanuel Acho to host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' special
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
Biden's energy secretary floats idea of TX joining national grid
#HoustonStrong: Here's how we made it through the winter storm
More TOP STORIES News