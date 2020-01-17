Travel

Delta plane slides off taxiway at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Airport officials said a plane slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport due to icy conditions early Friday morning.

A Delta Airlines A319 slid off a taxiway while preparing to take off, KMBC reported.

Airport spokesman Joe McBride said the plane was taxiing from the terminal when the nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement.

Officials said there are no known injuries on that flight.

Buses are being brought out to remove passengers from the flight and return them to the terminal.

KCI airfield has been closed due to slick conditions while crews apply deicer.

The Kansas City area was under a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the day Friday, as the National Weather Service predicted a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
