Delete your Instagram photos in JetBlue's 'All You Can Jet' contest

NEW YORK -- A new JetBlue contest would give customers a year of free flights.

All you have to do is delete all the pictures on your Instagram account.

The user then has to post a customized promotion image using the contest template and mention JetBlue in the caption.

Three lucky winners will get free flights for a year.

The sweepstakes runs through Friday.
