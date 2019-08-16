Travel

Customs computers shut down, causing delays at airports nationwide

NEW YORK -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's computers had shut down nationwide, causing major delays at airports around the country.

John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York, tweeted that the computers are shut down but the agency is working on getting them back online.

UCB had attempted to use a backup system, but now, passengers are being processed manually, Kennedy Airport and LAX tweeted.



A spokesman with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said he is aware of reports that customs systems at airports are down and is looking to get details

A picture posted to Twitter by Sarah Baird showed massive crowding in the customs line.

"This is I'm in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it," she tweeted.



The cause of the shutdown is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueensairport news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Our extremely hot, slightly wet weather pattern will continue
Supervised visits for mom ordered after toddler killed
Teacher walked by bullied teen who was put in chokehold: Lawsuit
Gas shoots out of line break in Ft. Bend Co.
Sheriff's deputy swaps badge and opens Conroe's first winery
People wear same underwear for at least 2 days: Study
Show More
Go back in time at Conroe's longest-running barbershop
5 Houston-area children drown in one week
UH running back's scholarship news surprises emotional dad
Weekend traffic closures centered on southwest Houston area
Top items in your child's backpack that are bad for dogs
More TOP STORIES News