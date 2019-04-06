htx sugar land

Cullinan Park in Sugar Land is a birder's paradise

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Just north of the Sugar Land Airport on Highway 6, you'll come across Cullinan Park. It sits on the Texas Birding Trail and many species of birds have been cataloged there.

From the boardwalk to walking trails, the 750-acre park is a beautiful oasis that many families take advantage of throughout the week. Currently, the park is undergoing improvement projects.

"Our goal is to raise at least a half a million dollars each year for the continued developments that are in accordance with our master plan," said Angie Wierzbicki with the Cullinan Park Conservancy. "All of it is to enhance this area so visitors can come and enjoy it. Right now, we are fundraising for completing the White Lake loop trail with more natural surface and boardwalks."

Cullinan Park is open daily from dawn until dusk and there's no fee for admission.

About the park: https://www.cullinanparkconservancy.org/

Donate: https://www.cullinanparkconservancy.org/support
