Ever thought about quitting your job and traveling the world? A young family from San Francisco is living that dream.Kelly and Ben Lutz recently quit their corporate jobs in San Francisco, sold their home and decided to travel the world with their 18-month-old daughter.The couple started their journey in June, with a trip to Lake Tahoe.They say it has taken a lot of planning, but it's well worth it. "We've always traveled a lot on vacations and we'd come back and we would feel that something was missing," Kelly Lutz said.She went on to add, "We knew that we weren't happy with our day-to-day routine in San Francisco and we were like 'why are we wishing away every single day of the week to get to the weekends?' We don't, we are just happy now."Their year-long itinerary will include stops in Germany, Croatia and Bali.They're traveling with just two suitcases, two backpacks and a stroller.