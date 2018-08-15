TRAVEL

San Francisco couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world

EMBED </>More Videos

Ever thought about quitting your job and traveling the world? A couple from San Francisco is living that dream with their 18-month-old baby. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Ever thought about quitting your job and traveling the world? A young family from San Francisco is living that dream.

Kelly and Ben Lutz recently quit their corporate jobs in San Francisco, sold their home and decided to travel the world with their 18-month-old daughter.

The couple started their journey in June, with a trip to Lake Tahoe.

RELATED: And the best beach in America is...

They say it has taken a lot of planning, but it's well worth it. "We've always traveled a lot on vacations and we'd come back and we would feel that something was missing," Kelly Lutz said.

She went on to add, "We knew that we weren't happy with our day-to-day routine in San Francisco and we were like 'why are we wishing away every single day of the week to get to the weekends?' We don't, we are just happy now."


Their year-long itinerary will include stops in Germany, Croatia and Bali.

They're traveling with just two suitcases, two backpacks and a stroller.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldfamilydistractionchildrenlifestyletravelCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Houston among 5 U.S. cities that spend the most on travel
Texas Travel Information Centers provide safe stop for road trippers
Hill Country's Fredricksburg named prettiest town in Texas
More Travel
Top Stories
Father killed while walking to store with son
Suspected drunk driver crashes into fire truck in N. Houston
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Cable man gets in shootout with suspected robbers in N. Houston
J.J. Watt's new shoes represents his fight from his injuries
SNEAKY SPLURGE: 6-year-old buys giant stack of toys
Scamming evolved: Be aware of card 'shimming'
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Show More
Your credit score may soon be going up
Police search for 2 more suspects in murder of Lucy Bertrand
Katy ISD releases new feature in app to stop bullying
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to get $100K
More News