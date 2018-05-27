TRAVEL

Best swimming pools in Central Texas to cool off during the summer heat

It's starting to feel like summer in Texas!

As the temperatures continue to rise, the heat is starting to become a little intolerable. But don't fear, there are various ways to keep cool for the summer, including the best swimming holes in Central Texas.

If you want to cool off by swimming some laps or show off your diving skills, Barton Springs is your destination. Known as the grand dame of Austin swimming holes, the water remains at 68-70 degrees. The perfect temperature to fight off the heat.

Wanting to go a preserve?

Hamilton pool is described to look like a movie set, with its waterfall spilling off the huge half-dome into a circular pool ringed by boulders. Its reservation and entry fee may make it pricey, but the natural beauty is worth it.

In the mood for kayaking?

Lake Pflugerville Park offers a 180-acre reservoir, kayak rentals and a launch ramp for non-motorized boats. Many go for its main attraction, the pocket-sized sandy beach.

For more swimming pools you travel to cool off during this heat, visit our friends at the Houston CultureMap.
