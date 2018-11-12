TRAVEL

Businessman wants to build 200-room Marriott in downtown Conroe

A hotelier wants to build a four-star Marriott in the middle of downtown Conroe-and a convention center to boot.

Jay Patel of Rocket Hotels, which owns 12 hotels in the Houston area and manages 40, told Conroe City Council Thursday night that he wants to build a four-star, 200-room Delta by Marriott hotel in downtown Conroe.

His company has developed, redeveloped and operated hotels for 35 years, Patel said.

"The only way Marriott will give us this brand of hotel is if we do a convention center with it," Patel said. "This would be a really good opportunity for us to grow the downtown area. It would employ over 50 employees and bring some business to the restaurants and bars and all the businesses around the downtown area."

Patel requested help from city council building the convention center, and suggested conducting further studies if the council is interested.

"The hotels I have in Houston are strategically located," Patel said. "I think it would be a good opportunity for the Conroe area to grow, especially the downtown area, which needs some help."

His other hotels in Houston include the Holiday Inn at 7625 Katy Fwy. and the Hyatt House at 15405 Katy Fwy.

Dean Bass, CEO of Spirit of Texas Bank, said Patel has been interested in the idea of a downtown Conroe hotel for four years.

"(Patel) has been very interested in helping put a successful hotel in this area, one we think would help downtown," Bass said. "We know of nothing else better for the downtown area."
