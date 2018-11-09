TRAVEL

Busiest Thanskgiving for travel expected since 2005: AAA

AAA says if you're planning to be on the roads or in the air for Thanksgiving, you're going to have a lot of company this year. (KGO-TV)

By
If you're traveling this Thanksgiving, AAA Texas says more than 4 million Texans will join you on the journey.

AAA is forecasting a busy Thanksgiving travel season on the road, almost five percent busier than last year.

The busiest travel period and location on Houston highways is projected for Monday afternoon before Thanksgiving, specifically on Beltway 8, eastbound from 249 to I-69, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

AAA believes it could be almost three times busier than usual. AAA says evening commutes could be very busy early that week.

"A strong economy is giving the consumer the confidence to hit the road," said Joshua Zuber of AAA Texas. "As far as gas prices go, we are seeing the highest prices at the pump in four years, but we've been seeing that for pretty much the entire year, so drivers are becoming accustomed to that."

Early on Thanksgiving Day is a quiet and less expensive time to travel, and might even get you out of some of your cooking duties.

