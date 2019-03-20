earth day

Breathtaking flower blooms all over the world

The flowers in these locations are so beautiful you're going to want to book a trip.

If flowers are your favorite part of spring, you're going to want to add these destinations to your bucket list.

Some of the most beautiful sites in the world for flower lovers include the Wisteria Flower Tunnel in Japan and the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Everything to know about the spring equinox

See more destinations in the video above or the gallery below for some serious floral-induced wanderlust.

PHOTOS: Gorgeous 2017 flower blooms around the world

