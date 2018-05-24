Are you heading out of town this Memorial Day weekend? You've got a lot of company!According to AAA, 3.4 million Texans will travel this weekend, the biggest number since 2005. That's a nearly five percent increase from last year.Most of that travel will be road trips, with 2.9 million Texans hitting the highways, which means a lot of congestion this weekend.But if you time your drive correctly, you can avoid peak congestion times.Waze has calculated the times you will want to avoid getting on the road.Starting on Friday, the worst time to hit the road is between 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.On Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday, the roads will be busiest from noon to 2 p.m.The travel woes even carry into Tuesday. You will see a spike in traffic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.AAA also warns that in Houston, the worst day to travel is Friday, with a 50 percent increase in travel times between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.The takeaway? No matter which day you plan to travel, the earlier you start, the better.