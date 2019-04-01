American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after bird strike

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- A flock of geese caused an American Airlines flight to make an emergency landing.The flight was heading from Boston to New York Sunday morning when the plane hit the birds. The pilot told air traffic control the engines were working.The plane returned to Boston and landed safely. When they landed, passengers saw a mess of blood and feathers on the windshield.American Airlines says its maintenance team checked the plane after it landed. No one was hurt.