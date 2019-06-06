Travel

Alaska Airlines responds to video showing worker throwing luggage

LOS ANGELES, California -- Alaska Airlines has responded to video showing a worker throwing luggage.

The video shot by a passenger last month shows the worker unloading an Alaska Airlines jet, tossing several pieces of luggage from that airplane to the ground.

It happened May 16 at about 8 p.m. after a plane apparently landed at Los Angeles International Airport.

SEE ALSO: Woman avoids $85 overweight baggage fee by wearing 9 pounds of clothing on plane

Alaska Airlines Operational Communications Manager Ray Lane released the following statement:

"The video is extremely concerning. The contract vendor clearly violated our policies. We will make sure this employee will never again work on another Alaska Airlines aircraft. We're also conducting a thorough investigation about this incident. We expect all employees to treat the luggage and cargo of our guests as they would their own. We apologize to our guests whose baggage was handled so recklessly."

RELATED: Passenger's luggage shredded and burned after Spirit flight
EMBED More News Videos

One airline passenger found herself at O'Hare International Airport's baggage claim, stuck with burned clothes and luggage in a garbage bag.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angelesairport newslos angeles international airportpassengeralaska airlines
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News