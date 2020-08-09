alaska airlines

Alaska Airlines offering travelers buy 1, get 1 free deal this weekend

SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines announced on Saturday, it is offering a deal to passengers, but for this weekend only.

The airline says travelers can buy one ticket, and get a second for free. They just have to pay for the taxes and fees on the second ticket.

But customers have to book a flight by Sunday, August 9.



Essentially, passengers could buy up an entire row since Alaska Airlines has a policy of blocking the middle seat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal is good for more than 100 destinations, and the passenger must travel by the end of October.

Passengers are required to wear masks on all flights.
