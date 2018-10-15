Singapore Airlines has taken back the title of flying the world's longest flight.The airline resumed operating non-stop between Singapore and Newark, New Jersey last week. That journey is scheduled at 19 hours.Airbus built an "ultra-long range" version of its A350 jet for this flight. Something you won't find on this flight: a standard economy seat. There's only business class and premium economy seats, which offers more space.Singapore last operated nonstop flights between Singapore and the New York area in November 2013.