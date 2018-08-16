5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1804644" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Learn why Buc-ee's is Texas traveler's best friend.

It can be for Spring Break or maybe a weekend getaway. Eyewitness News is taking you to nearby five places on one tank of gas.AAA says these destinations will help you escape the city without emptying your wallet.There's more to discover than Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Market. There's the beautiful Cameron Park along the Brazos River. Also, visit the Dr. Pepper Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument.Of course, the river walk is free and so are cathedral tours, but brewery tours are also an option.This one is for the outdoor enthusiasts. There are rock climbing, hiking trails, boating and camping options.Self-guided tours through Garden District or French Quarter. Also, free-cooking demonstrations at the city's farmer's markets are a lot of fun if you're trying to learn how to whip up Cajun and Creole dishes at home.Of course, there are the wineries and shopping. But you can also get an RV campsite for about $37 a night. Enchanted Rock is also right outside Fredericksburg. At night, the star-gazing is amazing and the sunsets and sunrises are beautiful.