TRAVEL

5 places you can visit on one tank of gas from Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

5 places you should visit for just a tank of gas (Shutterstock)

By
It can be for Spring Break or maybe a weekend getaway. Eyewitness News is taking you to nearby five places on one tank of gas.

AAA says these destinations will help you escape the city without emptying your wallet.

Waco, Texas
There's more to discover than Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Market. There's the beautiful Cameron Park along the Brazos River. Also, visit the Dr. Pepper Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument.

San Antonio, Texas
Of course, the river walk is free and so are cathedral tours, but brewery tours are also an option.

Lake Mineral Wells State Park

This one is for the outdoor enthusiasts. There are rock climbing, hiking trails, boating and camping options.

New Orleans, Louisiana
Self-guided tours through Garden District or French Quarter. Also, free-cooking demonstrations at the city's farmer's markets are a lot of fun if you're trying to learn how to whip up Cajun and Creole dishes at home.

Fredericksburg, Texas
Of course, there are the wineries and shopping. But you can also get an RV campsite for about $37 a night. Enchanted Rock is also right outside Fredericksburg. At night, the star-gazing is amazing and the sunsets and sunrises are beautiful.

RELATED: 10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend

EMBED More News Videos

Learn why Buc-ee's is Texas traveler's best friend.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelout and about with abc13stretch your dollarvacationu.s. & worldcookinghikingweekend guideTexasHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Texas town where it's Christmas all year
Wining it up in Grapevine
Luling, home of the best BBQ in Texas
6 totally unusual roadside attractions on your way to West Texas
More Travel
Top Stories
Surveillance video released in shooting of 84-year-old man
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Body of missing pregnant woman recovered in Colorado
Texas school district moves to 4-day-a-week classes
Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her new boyfriend
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
New mural in Westchase District honors Harvey heroes
Show More
8-year-old girl reads 300 books over the summer
High school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Soulful memory: ABC13 anchor recalls meeting Aretha Franklin
Decomposing head and body found near tracks in Rosenberg
Got ink? Study says it shouldn't impact your job potential
More News