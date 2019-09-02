3 airfare myths that could be costing you

From the best time of day to search for a flight to how far in advance you should purchase your ticket, it's not hard to find advice on getting a cheap flight. Unfortunately, many of these tricks are either outdated or simply wrong.Consumer Reports says if you blindly follow them, you could be missing out on better deals elsewhere.Here are three common airfare myths, and what you can do instead to score a better deal.First up -- Tuesdays are the best days to book airfare.This myth started when airlines used to load fares at the beginning of the week.But now, airlines are much more sophisticated in the way that they price tickets, changing the price 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.For consumers, that means they can find a deal any day of the week," said Octavio Blanco with Consumer Reports.He says follow airlines' social media accounts and set up alerts so that you'll be notified immediately when sales become available.Next myth -- it's always better to book as far in advance as possible."Airlines don't start actively managing inventory until five to three months before departure, so if you buy your ticket too early, you'll probably pay more than what you would if you'd waited to buy in that period," said Blanco.And the final myth -- a round-trip airline ticket is a better deal than two one-way fares."Online booking sites have gotten really good at saving travelers money on one-way flight combinations," explained Blanco.Kayak offers so-called "hacker fares," where a flight search will look for two one-way tickets that collectively make a round-trip flight.You might have to use different airlines for departing and arriving flights, but you also may also get the cheapest possible flight.