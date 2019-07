28 flights from Houston under $100 during Southwest Airlines' 72-hour sale

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's back!Twice a year, Southwest Airlines holds a three-day sale where you can get round-trip tickets for about $100, depending on where you're headed.Well, travelers, this is one of those times.The company launched its 72-hour sale Tuesday morning, which means you only have until Thursday, June 6 to book a ticket.A one-way fare starts at $49. They go up to around $79, $99 or $129 for longer flights.The following one-way flights from Houston's Hobby Airport are under $100:Atlanta, GA - $79Austin, TX - $49Birmingham, AL - $99Charleston, SC - $99Charlotte, NC - $99Chicago (Midway), IL - $99Columbus, OH - $99Corpus Christi, TX - $49Dallas (Love Field), TX - $49El Paso, TX - $99Ft. Lauderdale, FL - $99Harlingen, TX - $49Jacksonville, FL - $99Kansas City, MO - $99Louisville, KY - $79Memphis, TN - $59Midland/Odessa, TX - $89Nashville, TN - $99New Orleans, LA - $49Oklahoma City, OK - $59Orlando, FL - $99Panama City, Beach, FL - $89Phoenix, AZ - $99Raleigh/Durham, NC - $99San Antonio, TX - $49St. Louis, MO - $99Tampa, FL - $99Tulsa, OK - $49The promotion is good for domestic travel from August 20, 2019 - December 18, 2019.The dates vary for travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico and to international travel destinations.Hawaii is also in the mix, with tickets for interisland travel valid between September 3 - November 2, 2019.Earlier this year, Southwest launched its sale of flights to Hawaii shortly after completing a test flight, which appeared to spark some fare wars in the friendly skies with other airlines.Domestic travel isn't valid on Fridays and Sundays. The fares also only apply to nonstop flights.