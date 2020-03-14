13 US airports to allow travelers from restricted countries

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6006958" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump says he's restricting travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning Friday night as he combats a viral pandemic.

Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

US Citizens, Legal Permanent Residents, and their families returning home from a coronavirus affected country will travel through one of 13 airports and self quarantine once they are home. pic.twitter.com/csKKlMWzYd — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 13, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With U.S. citizens, permanent legal residents, and their immediate family racing to get back to the country before the start of travel restrictions, the Trump administration made the new flight rules clearer, including announcing 13 airports as federally-approved ports of entries for anyone traveling from restricted countries.Early Friday, airports across Europe were packed with travelers trying to beat a midnight ET deadline, prompted by rapidly spreading coronavirus. Pres. Trump made the announcement restricting travel from 26 countries in Europe, as well as Iran and China, for at least 30 days.The Department of Homeland Security says the following airports are the only ones that travelers from the restricted countries can travel to. Those airports are:Upon arrival, travelers will proceed to standard customs processing. They will then continue to enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities. Passengers will then be given written guidance about COVID-19 and directed to proceed to their final destination, and immediately home-quarantine in accordance with CDC best practices.Most foreign citizens who have been in continental Europe in the 14 days before their scheduled U.S. arrival would be barred. The United Kingdom is exempted from the ban, along with Ireland, Romania, Croatia, Ukraine and several other European states.As for Houston airports, the approved airports will affect direct flights from Europe to Bush Intercontinental Airport, which serves the bulk of those flights.Though direct flights from Europe are out of the equation, Houston can still become a final destination. The Houston Airport Systems, though, told ABC13 they will not be doing any additional enhance screenings for people traveling back to Houston once they go through screening at the 13 airports.