HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Fredericksburg to become home to $78 million Seven Hills Resort and Conference Center

EMBED </>More Videos

The Seven Hills Resort will upgrade the Texas Wine Country experience with its full-service hotel, and new retail village.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KTRK) --
The charming Texas Hill Country destination of Fredericksburg, long beloved for its array of B&Bs and wineries, is getting its first full-fledged destination resort.

The $78 million Seven Hills Resort and Conference Center, at U.S. Highway 87 North and U.S. Highway 290 West, will include:
  • A 150-room, full-service hotel under the upscale Curio Collection by Hilton brand.
  • A rooftop bar.
  • A 35,000-square-foot conference center.
  • A 40,000-square-foot retail and restaurant "village."
  • An outdoor amphitheater.
  • Restoration of the historic Klingelhoefer House.
  • Nearly a dozen new Sunday Houses, a style of guesthouse common in Fredericksburg.

Construction on the 22-acre project is set to break ground this fall, with the opening slated for early 2020.

You can read more about the new destination on Houston CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltexas newsHouston CultureMapwinehotelshoppingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Houston brunch staple Snooze expanding to Galleria-area
Houston neighborhood ranks among top U.S. hipster havens
Washington Avenue steakhouse unveils $120 sandwich
Houston tightly grips title of the most-stressed city in Texas
More Houston CultureMap
TRAVEL
New scanner at Hobby Airport could change the way you travel
Select Lyft users can soon lock in prices for rides
Audio warnings help METRO riders avoid light rail dangers
Want to find cheap flights? Trick your web browser
More Travel
Top Stories
Doctor's alleged killer may have tried to sell ammunition online
Body found after hours-long search in woods near Sims Bayou
Ex-Texans quarterback on mission to house the less fortunate
Love BBQ? Reynolds Wrap wants to hire a chief grilling officer
Mold ruins award-winning HISD band's instruments
Kroger now delivering groceries to your door in Houston
Astros' Roberto Osuna to plead not guilty in assault case
Beyoncé's Vogue photo shoot and cover to make history
Show More
Levy Park a finalist for Urban Land Institute Open Space Award
New 'Yoshi' service brings gasoline and oil changes to your home
Suspect accused of chopping up missing Houston woman's body
Man allegedly caught having sex with teen at Spring Park and Ride
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
More News