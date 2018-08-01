FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KTRK) --The charming Texas Hill Country destination of Fredericksburg, long beloved for its array of B&Bs and wineries, is getting its first full-fledged destination resort.
The $78 million Seven Hills Resort and Conference Center, at U.S. Highway 87 North and U.S. Highway 290 West, will include:
- A 150-room, full-service hotel under the upscale Curio Collection by Hilton brand.
- A rooftop bar.
- A 35,000-square-foot conference center.
- A 40,000-square-foot retail and restaurant "village."
- An outdoor amphitheater.
- Restoration of the historic Klingelhoefer House.
- Nearly a dozen new Sunday Houses, a style of guesthouse common in Fredericksburg.
Construction on the 22-acre project is set to break ground this fall, with the opening slated for early 2020.
