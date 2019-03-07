HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just in time for Spring Break and summer travel, there's a cheap new option connecting Houston to popular destinations in the South.
FlixBus, a bus company from Europe, is launching service to and from Houston.
You can travel to destinations like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Biloxi for as little as about $3 each way, including fees.
All buses offer free WiFi, power outlets at every seat and complimentary entertainment including TV shows, movies, music, and games.
The buses are also environmentally friendly.
FlixBus starts operating from Houston on March 14, but tickets are available for purchase now.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.
$3 trip to New Orleans? Head to the Big Easy for cheap with this Houston bus option
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News