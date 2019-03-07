Travel

$3 trip to New Orleans? Head to the Big Easy for cheap with this Houston bus option

EMBED <>More Videos

Take a $3 trip to New Orleans with this new bus option.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just in time for Spring Break and summer travel, there's a cheap new option connecting Houston to popular destinations in the South.

FlixBus, a bus company from Europe, is launching service to and from Houston.

You can travel to destinations like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Biloxi for as little as about $3 each way, including fees.

All buses offer free WiFi, power outlets at every seat and complimentary entertainment including TV shows, movies, music, and games.
The buses are also environmentally friendly.

FlixBus starts operating from Houston on March 14, but tickets are available for purchase now.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travellouisianabustravel tips
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
No bodies found at former Clear Lake Golf Course: Officials
WATCH LIVE: Rockford suspect stopped on I-55 after high-speed chase
Mom, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Guidelines ask agents to target Spanish speakers at border
Uber driver offers funny 'menu' for riders
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Show More
Michael Jackson axed from some radio stations after HBO film
Texas man accused of infecting 3-year-old girl with his STDs
Truck sends worker flying after hitting bucket truck
Hospital may have fired staff for viewing Smollett's records
Genes could increase chance of dying from stress, doctor says
More TOP STORIES News