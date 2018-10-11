High school football player died from cardiac arrest after traumatic brain injury

Dylan Thomas died from cardiac arrest after collapsing on the sideline from an injury.

ZEBULON, Georgia --
We now know the official cause of death for the Georgia high school football player who collapsed after a game last month.

The Pike County Coroner's Office ruled that Dylan Thomas' death was caused by, "Cardiac arrest due to or as a consequence of traumatic brain injury, due to or as a consequence of a closed head injury."

The coroner ruled the death an accident.

A high school football player died two days after suffering an injury in game.



Officials and the family agreed that an autopsy wasn't necessary or wanted.

The 16-year-old Thomas was a linebacker who went down during a game in September.

He said his leg felt weird and later collapsed and fell off a bench on the field.

He died at an Atlanta hospital two days later.
