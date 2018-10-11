ZEBULON, Georgia --We now know the official cause of death for the Georgia high school football player who collapsed after a game last month.
The Pike County Coroner's Office ruled that Dylan Thomas' death was caused by, "Cardiac arrest due to or as a consequence of traumatic brain injury, due to or as a consequence of a closed head injury."
The coroner ruled the death an accident.
Officials and the family agreed that an autopsy wasn't necessary or wanted.
The 16-year-old Thomas was a linebacker who went down during a game in September.
He said his leg felt weird and later collapsed and fell off a bench on the field.
He died at an Atlanta hospital two days later.