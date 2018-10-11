EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4382906" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A high school football player died two days after suffering an injury in game.

We now know the official cause of death for the Georgia high school football player who collapsed after a game last month.The Pike County Coroner's Office ruled that Dylan Thomas' death was caused by, "Cardiac arrest due to or as a consequence of traumatic brain injury, due to or as a consequence of a closed head injury."The coroner ruled the death an accident.Officials and the family agreed that an autopsy wasn't necessary or wanted.The 16-year-old Thomas was a linebacker who went down during a game in September.He said his leg felt weird and later collapsed and fell off a bench on the field.He died at an Atlanta hospital two days later.