Shelter in place issued while large fire burns at recycling center in NE Houston

Fire @ Independent TX Recyclers 6800 Irvington contained by @HoustonFire. Ongoing Air & water monitoring by HFD Hazmat @HoustonHealth @HouPublicWorks



Complete extinguishment has not been completed



🚨Precautionary shelter in place to be issued for 1/2 mile radius from the plant pic.twitter.com/7IdGdmKUks — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) November 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter in place alert has been issued after a large trash fire broke out at Independent Texas Recyclers in northeast Houston on Wednesday.HFD Chief Samuel Pena said the precautionary shelter in place was issued inside a half-mile radius around the plant..The Houston Fire Department currently has 25 units responding to the recycling plant.Several viewers posted videos of large plumes of smoke coming from the recycling building, which is located at 6810 Irvington Blvd.No injuries have been reported. There's no immediate word on what caused the fire.