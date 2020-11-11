Shelter in place issued while large fire burns at recycling center in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter in place alert has been issued after a large trash fire broke out at Independent Texas Recyclers in northeast Houston on Wednesday.



HFD Chief Samuel Pena said the precautionary shelter in place was issued inside a half-mile radius around the plant..

The Houston Fire Department currently has 25 units responding to the recycling plant.

Several viewers posted videos of large plumes of smoke coming from the recycling building, which is located at 6810 Irvington Blvd.

No injuries have been reported. There's no immediate word on what caused the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrecyclingfire departmentsfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect's relative claims self-defense in HPD shooting
Man accused of killing sergeant part of gang: court records
See the full list of 2020 CMA Awards winners, nominees
Humble ISD students gain national recognition helping homeless veterans
Texans fire VP of Communications Amy Palcic
Rockets' stars unsure about team's direction, ESPN reports
See who's performing at the 2020 CMA Awards
Show More
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Gov. Abbott announces plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine, medicines
Pearland ISD in need of substitute teachers in the classroom
HPD helicopter performs flyover for son of fallen officer
Construction worker falls to death from roof of First Colony MS
More TOP STORIES News