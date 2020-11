EMBED >More News Videos Large plumes of smoke can be seen from miles away, according to drivers in the area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters responded to a large trash fire at Independent Texas Recyclers in northeast Houston on Wednesday.Several viewers posted videos of large plumes of smoke coming from the recycling building, which is located at 6810 Irvington Blvd.Houston Fire Department said they currently have 25 units responding to the recycling plant.No injuries have been reported. There's no immediate word on what caused the fire.