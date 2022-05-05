LGBTQ+

Children who come out as transgender young tend to retain identity for several years: Study

The research involved 317 youngsters who were 3 to 12 years old when they were recruited to the study.
By Lindsey Tanner, AP Medical Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother of transgender children reacts to Biden's new measures

Children who begin identifying as transgender at a young age tend to retain that identity at least for several years, a study published Wednesday suggests.

The research involved 317 youngsters who were 3 to 12 years old when they were recruited to the study. Five years later, at the study's end, 94% were living as transgender and almost two-thirds were using either puberty-blocking medication or sex hormones to medically transition.

Most children in the study were from white, high-income families who supported their transitions. On average, the kids began identifying as transgender at around age 6.

It's unknown whether similar results would be found among youngsters from less advantaged backgrounds or those who begin identifying as transgender as teenagers. The study was published online in Pediatrics.

MORE: ACLU sues Texas for implementing 'lawless and dangerous new directives' toward transgender children
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Greg Abbott's directive is one among other bills that advocacy groups say threaten the rights of transgender children in Texas.



Politicians seeking to outlaw or criminalize medical treatment for transgender youth have cited evidence suggesting many change children their minds or "retransition."

Some doctors say that's why transgender medication or surgery shouldn't be offered until affected kids reach adulthood, but rigorous research on the numbers is lacking. The Pediatrics study is one of the largest to look at the issue, although not all kids had started treatment and none had transgender surgery.

The study is "incredibly timely ... and sorely needed,'' said Coleen Williams, a psychologist who works with Boston Children's Hospital's Gender Multispecialty Service, a clinic that treats transgender kids.

"If you're in the trenches doing this work day-in and day-out with trans kiddos and their families, this is what we see,'' said Williams, who was not involved in the study. "A majority of transgender youth and kids who make a social transition remain living in their affirmed gender."

SEE ALSO: 1st openly transgender NYPD detective shares his story, challenges faced
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Marza has more as Det. Ori Harbor shares his story of how he became the NYPD's first openly transgender detective on the force.



Families were recruited to participate in the study from social media groups for trans kids, camps, conferences and word of mouth in about 40 states.

Kristina Olson, a Princeton University psychologist who led the study, said a few of the children transitioned back briefly during the study but by the end, most had returned to a transgender identity.

"It suggests that our model of thinking about people as they're either X or Y, they're either cisgender or transgender ... is kind of an antiquated way of thinking about gender," Olson said.

She noted that when the study began, in 2013, "nonbinary" wasn't a common term and the children studied used male or female pronouns. That may change as the researchers follow them through their teen years. The youngsters were around age 12 on average when the study ended.

The Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine, a nonprofit group of health professionals who are concerned about medical transition risks for minors, said other evidence shows high numbers of kids outgrow transgender identities by puberty or adulthood. Some researchers point to flaws in that data.

Dr. William Malone, an advisor to the group, said the new study appears to reinforce concerns "that early social gender transition may cement a young person's transgender identity, and lead minors on the path to eventual medicalization, with all its inherent risks and uncertainties.''
___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtq+lgbtq pridetransgenderchildrenu.s. & worldstudy
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+
STOMP Out Bullying panel aims to spark conversations in schools
Man arrested for allegedly threatening Merriam-Webster
LGBTQ+ Ukrainians fear for their lives amid Russian war
Gay couple, their kids verbally assaulted by CA Amtrak passenger
TOP STORIES
ABC13 Weather Alert Day: Tornado Watch north of Houston until 6 p.m.
19-year-old takes plea deal for assaulting deputy
Man's charges upgraded to murder after woman found inside U-Haul box
Family 'steps behind' 63-year-old who disappeared with dog
Harris Co. announces $4M initiative to combat youth gun violence
Court gets eyeful from witness who Zoomed from the chiropractor's
2 missing children from Sugar Land found safe, according to police
Show More
Indicted Hidalgo chief allegedly breaking bail rules
Houston's 300-foot detectable noise ordinance fine doubled to $2,000
ABC13 town hall to focus on Texas' teen mental health crisis
NC trooper talks about heroic action to stop wrong-way driver
1 killed after shooter fires into car in NE Harris Co., sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News