Frozen chicken nuggets scattered for blocks in Tenn. train-truck collision

Thousands of pounds of frozen chicken nuggets were strewn around a Newport, Tennessee, intersection Friday during an accident between a train and a tractor-trailer. (WVLT)

NEWPORT, Tenn. --
Thousands of pounds of frozen chicken nuggets were strewn around a Tennessee intersection Friday during an accident between a train and a tractor-trailer.

A witness told local television station WVLT that there were "chicken nuggets for blocks" after the bizarre accident at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Main Street.

The Cooke County Emergency Management Agency said the truck was carrying 39,000 pounds of Tyson-brand chicken nuggets. The Department of Agriculture condemned the entire load of chicken after the accident.



"We will have officers stand by to make sure no one comes by to pick up any of the chicken," Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults said as cleanup efforts were getting underway.

No injuries were reported. The intersection was shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the mess but opened again by Friday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
