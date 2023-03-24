Uvalde police among emergency agencies responding to train derailment with multiple injures

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- A train derailment outside of Uvalde, Texas, has left multiple people inside a rail car hurt, police said on Friday.

The Uvalde Police Department posted information about a highway closure related to the derailment just before 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 East near FM 2730 east of Knippa, Texas. The site is about 20 miles east of Uvalde.

Police added that migrants who may not be in the country legally were inside one of the train cars, which required medical helicopters landing at the scene.

Other details from police, including how many people were injured, were not immediately disclosed.

But KSAT in San Antonio, which spoke to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, reports that authorities got a 911 call from inside the train car. The mayor also said ambulances from surrounding areas were called to come in and help.

