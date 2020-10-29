school evacuation

Train derailment forces large evacuation near Texas-Louisiana border

MAURICEVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A train derailment near the Texas-Louisiana border Thursday forced two schools to evacuate and motorists to scramble as the cars left the tracks in front of them.

It happened in Mauriceville, a town of approximately 3,200 in Orange County on tracks owned by Kansas City Southern Railroad.

The train was carrying chemicals, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, but it wasn't yet clear what materials were on board.

Video of the incident showed multiple rail cars leaving the tracks that run parallel to a two-lane road. A cloud of smoke could be seen billowing above the wreckage, but Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said nothing was leaking from the cars.

Two Mauriceville school campuses were evacuated Thursday morning, as well as residents and businesses within a mile radius of the wreckage.

Hazardous materials crews were on scene trying to find out what happened and how to respond to the materials involved.

Mauriceville is approximately 100 miles east of Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasschool evacuationtrain accidentevacuationhazmatfirederailment
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL EVACUATION
Teen charged for gun at school suspected in killing
Elementary school evacuated after 2 staff members fall ill
Police say 10-year-old emailed school threats
Students evacuated for possible bomb threat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial service for fallen HPD sergeant underway
ExxonMobil to lay off 1,900 jobs, mostly at Houston offices
Houston woman shares terrifying video of man pointing gun at her
Cold wind blows into Houston today
Second stockpile surge? Grocery stores prep as COVID cases spike
Experts looking into COVID-19 baby boom among certain areas
$1 million worth of stolen goods found in Katy home
Show More
Popular weight loss app has more than 1,200 complaints
Richmond woman adds to pole-dancing display
The must-see spot in Houston that happens to be a cemetery
Married couple has dueling presidential election yard signs
Woman killed after more than 20 bullets were fired in drive-by
More TOP STORIES News