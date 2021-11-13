Train crashes into stalled 18-wheeler in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A flat-bed 18-wheeler got stuck on train tracks when it was hit by a Union Pacific train in Montgomery County.It happened Saturday just after 6 a.m. on East Knox at Texas 494 Loop.Video from the scene shows the 18-wheeler split in two. The driver was able to escape, according to authorities.No injuries were reported.The train's air tank was leaking, but authorities said there is no danger to the public.Crews were working to remove the train, but people should expect East Knox to be closed much of Saturday for cleanup.