Thief cuts partner in crime with machete after stealing trailer in Crosby: Deputies

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was attacked with a machete by his own partner in crime after they stole a trailer Tuesday morning in Crosby, deputies say.

Authorities responded to a call in the 13400 block of Crosby Lynchburg around 7:30 a.m. after they say the men stole a small trailer.

The owner of the trailer followed them, and at some point, they crashed.

The duo got into a physical fight in the road, and that's when one of the suspects pulled out a machete and cut his friend.

Life Flight responded to the scene and left with the patient, who is in serious condition.

The other suspect is on the run in the area near Highway 90 and FM 1942.




