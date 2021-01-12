East Harris Co. trailer home fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

HCFMO investigators are responding to a travel trailer fire in the 16400 Block of Wood Dr. at the request of Channelview Fire Department. Two people are reportedly injured. More information as soon as it’s available. pic.twitter.com/bBAcOgqYxC — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) January 12, 2021

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire that started in a trailer home in east Harris County near Channelview left a man dead and a woman in critical condition at the hospital.It happened in the 16400 Block of Wood Drive on Monday evening.Firefighters were called to the area just before 6:30 p.m. when the fire erupted in the trailer, said the Channelview Fire Department.CPR was administered to a man and a woman inside the trailer, and they were both taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.The man died shortly after in the hospital, and the woman remains in serious condition, according to authorities.It's unclear what started the fire.