East Harris Co. trailer home fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

It happened in the 16400 Block of Wood Drive on Monday evening.
Firefighters were called to the area just before 6:30 p.m. when the fire erupted in the trailer, said the Channelview Fire Department.
CPR was administered to a man and a woman inside the trailer, and they were both taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.
HCFMO investigators are responding to a travel trailer fire in the 16400 Block of Wood Dr. at the request of Channelview Fire Department. Two people are reportedly injured. More information as soon as it’s available. pic.twitter.com/bBAcOgqYxC— @hcfmo (@hcfmo) January 12, 2021
The man died shortly after in the hospital, and the woman remains in serious condition, according to authorities.
It's unclear what started the fire.