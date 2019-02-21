HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A trail rider's horse was struck by a motorist who ignored a marshal's warning to stay clear of a caravan of wagons and riders Thursday morning.
The horse suffered only an abrasion and continued on the Sam Houston Trail Ride.
The riders were southbound on Tomball Parkway when the accident happened.
The Houston Rodeo released the following statement:
At approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, a driver inadvertently hit a horse with his vehicle at Tomball Parkway. The horse is from the Sam Houston Trail Ride, and had a minor abrasion. A veterinarian is heading to the ride location to inspect the horse. For the time being, the horse is resting until the vet can complete a full evaluation. The rider was not injured and is continuing to ride.
Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.