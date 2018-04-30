TRAFFIC

Going to Galveston this summer? Expect construction along the Gulf Freeway

If you're traveling to Galveston this summer, expect construction along the Gulf Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Summer is right around the corner, and if you have plans to go to Galveston, you'll be passing through more construction on the Gulf Freeway.

Crews are expanding the freeway from three lanes to four lanes in each direction between FM-517 around Dickinson to the Causeway. TxDOT is also bringing roads like FM-646 that go over the Gulf Freeway back down to ground level and building new freeway overpasses on top of them.

Drivers like Angelica Dickey, a student who commutes along the Gulf Freeway every day to University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, are fed up with the roadwork.

"People just like to stare at all of the cranes and construction and stuff," Dickey explained.

Galveston business owners are also keeping a close eye on construction.

"This is our life. We depend on everyone that comes through that causeway," Juan Cardona, manager of Galveston's Sunflower Bakery, said.

The bakery has survived two major hurricanes, but more roadwork has the workers worried.

"If it slows them down, a lot of people just don't want to hassle with it," Cardona explained.

TxDOT began widening the freeway back in 2011. Now the project is moving south into Galveston County, with closures planned for the summer ahead.

TxDOT says they're working to minimize the hassle by limiting total closures to the overnight hours, and giving drivers advance notice. The widening will also provide capacity for the future construction of Grand Parkway, which will tie into the southern portion of I-45 the Gulf Freeway expansion.

Construction along the Gulf Freeway could leave you stuck in traffic.

