water main break

'Tox-Doc' answers water safety questions amid boil notice in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major water main break Thursday morning in Houston flooded the East 610 Loop and prevented many cars from passing through.

City officials said the water line that burst provides water to 40-50 percent of Houston residents.

SEE ALSO:
Water line break impacting up to 50 percent of Houston
Massive water main break impacts Houston traffic

Mayor Sylvester Turner issued an advisory urging residents to boil water before use. The notice, issued to most of the city, will last 24 hours.

Many schools have also closed down Friday.

ABC13 spoke with environmental toxicologist Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry, also known as "Houston's Tox-Doc" about questions the public might have about why boiling water is necessary, how to properly do it and when it is needed.

USEFUL TIPS IN A WATER EMERGENCY:
Do's and don'ts of boil water notices
Expert tips on what to do if your car floods
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonfloodingwater main breakfreewayhouston floodtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
RodeoHouston BBQ contest goes on amid water emergency
HISD cancels classes on Friday due to water main break
East Loop cleanup enters nighttime amid water emergency
Families blame well operator for weekslong drought
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
East Loop cleanup enters nighttime amid water emergency
HISD cancels classes on Friday due to water main break
Massive water main break impacts Houston traffic
Do's and don'ts of boil water notices
Trial begins after employees said they were exposed to chemicals
What to do if your vehicle floods in events like E. Loop break
RodeoHouston BBQ contest goes on amid water emergency
Show More
ABC13 Evening News for February 27, 2020
Patchy frost overnight, beautiful Friday ahead
FBI at HISD admin building months after allegations of mismanagement
Alex Bregman becomes 7th Astro hit by pitch in 5 games
You could be paying up to $8 on the HOV lanes soon
More TOP STORIES News