HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Plan ahead this weekend! Your route to see family and friends may hold an unwelcome highway closure along Highway 290, the East Freeway, or Beltway 8.
These are some of the more significant closures listed by TxDOT for this weekend, beginning Friday, July 13.
GULF FWY
Northbound from 610 SOUTH LOOP to WOODRIDGE DR
Total Closure
Closed 9:00 PM, Friday July 13 to 5:00 AM, Saturday, July 14
EAST FWY
Eastbound from EAST BELTWAY-8 to DELL DALE BLVD
Total Closure
Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16
EAST BELTWAY-8
Northbound and southbound Connector Ramp to I-10 EAST
Total Closure
Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16
HIGHWAY 290
Eastbound from PINEMONT DR to 34TH ST
3 Inside Lanes
Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Saturday, July 14
Eastbound from FM-529 to HOLLISTER RD
Total Closure
Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16
Eastbound at I-10 Direct Connector
Total Closure
Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16
When the weekend closures are finished Monday morning on Highway 290, TxDOT will open the eastbound main lanes and all exit and entrance ramps between W. Little York and Pinemont.
WEST BELTWAY-8
Northbound and southbound Connector Ramp to 290 EASTBOUND
Total Closure
Closed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16
NORTH BELTWAY-8
Westbound from HOLLISTER RD to SH-249 TOMBALL PARKWAY
Total Closure
Closed 10:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16
Tolls will be waived at the North Plaza for westbound traffic.