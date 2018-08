Plan ahead this weekend! Your route to see family and friends may hold an unwelcome highway closure along Highway 290, the East Freeway, or Beltway 8.These are some of the more significant closures listed by TxDOT for this weekend, beginning Friday, July 13.Northbound from 610 SOUTH LOOP to WOODRIDGE DRTotal ClosureClosed 9:00 PM, Friday July 13 to 5:00 AM, Saturday, July 14Eastbound from EAST BELTWAY-8 to DELL DALE BLVDTotal ClosureClosed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16Northbound and southbound Connector Ramp to I-10 EASTTotal ClosureClosed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16Eastbound from PINEMONT DR to 34TH ST3 Inside LanesClosed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Saturday, July 14Eastbound from FM-529 to HOLLISTER RDTotal ClosureClosed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16Eastbound at I-10 Direct ConnectorTotal ClosureClosed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16When the weekend closures are finished Monday morning on Highway 290 , TxDOT will open the eastbound main lanes and all exit and entrance ramps between W. Little York and Pinemont.Northbound and southbound Connector Ramp to 290 EASTBOUNDTotal ClosureClosed 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16Westbound from HOLLISTER RD to SH-249 TOMBALL PARKWAYTotal ClosureClosed 10:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16Tolls will be waived at the North Plaza for westbound traffic.