You could be paying up to $8 on the HOV lanes soon

The METRO Board voted to approve the policy change Thursday morning. The Federal Transit Administration requires these specialized lanes to maintain a speed of 45 miles per hour, but METRO has struggled with longer travel times and slower speeds. METRO says the changes are designed to improve those travel times as well as Park & Ride service reliability. METRO also says the agency does not earn revenue from the tolls.
Here are the changes and increases in pricing, which will begin this year on June 1st.
I-45 North
- HOV 3+ 7-8 a.m. and 5-6 a.m.
- HOV 2+ all other times
Single Occupancy Toll:
- A.M. 6 - 6:30 a.m. $8.
- P.M. 4 - 4:30 p.m. $8
I-45 Gulf
- HOV 3+ 7 - 8 a.m. and 5 - 6 p.m
- HOV 2+ all other times
- PM HOV only 4:30 - 6 p.m.
Single Occupancy Toll:
A.M.
- 5 - 6 a.m. $2.50
- 6 - 6:30 a.m. $8
P.M.
- 3-4 p.m. $2.50
- 4 - 4:30 p.m. $8
US-59 Eastex
- HOV 2+ A.M. and P.M.
- P.M. HOV only 4:30 - 6 p.m.
Single Occupancy Toll:
A.M.
- 5 - 6 a.m. $2.50
P.M.
- 3 - 4 p.m. $2.50
- 4 - 4:30 p.m. $4.50
US-59 Southwest
- HOV 3+ 7 - 8 a.m. and 5 - 6 p.m.
- HOV 2+ all other times
Single Occupancy Toll:
A.M.
- 5 - 6 a.m. $2.50
- 6 - 6:30 a.m. $8
P.M.
- 3 - 4 p.m. $2.50
- 4 - 4:30 p.m. $8
US-290 Northwest
- HOV 3+ 7-8 a.m. and 5-6 p.m.
- HOV 2+ all other times
Single Occupancy Toll:
A.M.
- 6 - 6:30 a.m. $8
P.M.
- 4 - 4:30 p.m. $8