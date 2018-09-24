State troopers believe a driver had been drinking when he got on Highway 290 going the wrong way and hit an 18-wheeler head-on.The 18-wheeler came to a stop in the grassy median. An SUV suffered heavy damage.Officials with Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed one person was killed in the accident that happened at about 4:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Highway 290 at Highway 6 in Waller County.Investigators say they detected a strong odor of alcohol. The truck driver was not hurt.