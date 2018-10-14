Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Eastex Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A wrong way crash shut down the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near rankin road, but it has since reopened.
Houston police says a van was going the wrong way southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic on Eastex freeway this morning.
The driver went off the freeway and crashed into a wooded area.
Police believe that driver of the van got out and ran across the frontage lanes, where he was struck by another vehicle and killed.
Fatality Crash Investigation: Eastex @ Rankin. Feeder outbound is shut down. Fwy down to 1 lane. #hounews #houtraffic CC8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 14, 2018
The driver of that vehicle kept going.
Police don't have a description of that driver or the vehicle.