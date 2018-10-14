Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Eastex Freeway.

Fatality Crash Investigation: Eastex @ Rankin. Feeder outbound is shut down. Fwy down to 1 lane. #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 14, 2018

A wrong way crash shut down the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near rankin road, but it has since reopened.Houston police says a van was going the wrong way southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic on Eastex freeway this morning.The driver went off the freeway and crashed into a wooded area.Police believe that driver of the van got out and ran across the frontage lanes, where he was struck by another vehicle and killed.The driver of that vehicle kept going.Police don't have a description of that driver or the vehicle.