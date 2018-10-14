TRAFFIC

Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Eastex Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Eastex Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A wrong way crash shut down the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near rankin road, but it has since reopened.

Houston police says a van was going the wrong way southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic on Eastex freeway this morning.

The driver went off the freeway and crashed into a wooded area.

Police believe that driver of the van got out and ran across the frontage lanes, where he was struck by another vehicle and killed.


The driver of that vehicle kept going.

Police don't have a description of that driver or the vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficwrong waycar crashtraffic fatalitiesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driver runs after causing fiery crash on North Beltway
Major road work planned for US-290 and the Southwest Freeway
Part of Southwest Freeway shut down this weekend due to repairs
HazMat spill caused major delays on I-10 East Freeway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Driver runs after causing fiery crash on North Beltway
'Stros steal Game 1 of the ALCS from the Red Sox
It's time to alert Boston of the Astros invasion
Check out Fenway Park like you've never seen it before
Only in Texas: We'll have all 4 seasons in the next 24 hours
This isn't an Astros museum, but a fan's actual office
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin
Show More
Photo shoot of baby sleep after a 'long day at work' goes viral
Justin Verlander says he's a lot like 'Finding Nemo'
What was Carlos Correa eating prior to Game 1?
Take your picture at these 7 amazing Astros murals
Principal loses job after making student take off Trump jersey
More News