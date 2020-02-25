Traffic

Woman thrown off motorcycle in 610 West Loop crash, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The northbound lanes of the West Loop are shut down at Evergreen Street after a motorcyclist slammed into a vehicle.



It happened around 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Bellaire police chief, a woman was riding a motorcycle when she slammed into a vehicle stopped in heavy traffic.

The woman was thrown off the bike. She was later transported to the hospital.

The woman was wearing a helmet, according to the chief.

In a tweet posted by TxDOT, officials believe the crash may be fatal.

In SkyEye video from above the scene, police are seen investigating the crash. Scattered debris can also be seen.

The incident remains under investigation. Drivers are urged to plan a detour.

