Woman killed trying to cross West Loop after Uber drop-off

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was hit and killed while trying to cross the West Loop after getting out of an Uber Sunday morning, according to Houston Police.

The woman was dropped off near Westheimer around 3 a.m. and was hit moments after, officials said.



Investigators said the driver that hit the woman stopped at the next exit and called police.

The southbound lanes at Alabama were shut down for the investigation.



"She did have an individual that was in town with her. We believe that she's from out of town. The preliminary information from him is that an Uber driver dropped her off on the wrong side of the freeway, so that he knew she was going to try and cross the freeway, and he actually heard the collision. So, when units got here, he was on scene apparently trying to perform CPR, but it was unfortunately too late," said Commander Kevin Deese.

Police said possible charges are still under investigation. The driver was evaluated for signs of intoxication.
