Traffic

TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Widespread road closures happening this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Construction will be taking over a long list of highways and ramps this weekend. Many of the closures will begin Friday night, so plan ahead.

West Loop
I-610 southbound
Total closure: I-10 Katy to Post Oak Road
Friday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Drivers heading southbound on the I-610 Loop will be diverted to I-10.

Ramps
Total closure: US-290 and I-10 Katy ramps to I-610 SB
Friday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 5 a.m.

West BW-8 at I-10 Katy
Total closure: BW-8 NB ramps to I-10 Katy
Friday at 10 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Memorial to I-10 frontage

US-290
Three outside lanes: Eastbound from Fairbanks North Houston to Pinemont Dr.
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Take Hempstead

I-45 North
Total closure: I-45 SB ramps to BW-8
Saturday at 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Alternate route: Exit Greens to BW-8 Frontage road

I-45 Gulf
Two outside lanes: I-45 SB lanes and entrance ramp from Broadway/Park Place
Friday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 8 p.m.
Alternate route: Telephone road

South BW-8
Total closure: BW-8 WB at Wayside
Friday at 10 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Exit Wayside and enter on Scott/Cullen

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionroad safetyroad repair
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News