TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Widespread road closures happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Construction will be taking over a long list of highways and ramps this weekend. Many of the closures will begin Friday night, so plan ahead.
West Loop
I-610 southbound
Total closure: I-10 Katy to Post Oak Road
Friday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Drivers heading southbound on the I-610 Loop will be diverted to I-10.
Ramps
Total closure: US-290 and I-10 Katy ramps to I-610 SB
Friday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 5 a.m.
West BW-8 at I-10 Katy
Total closure: BW-8 NB ramps to I-10 Katy
Friday at 10 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Memorial to I-10 frontage
US-290
Three outside lanes: Eastbound from Fairbanks North Houston to Pinemont Dr.
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Take Hempstead
I-45 North
Total closure: I-45 SB ramps to BW-8
Saturday at 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Alternate route: Exit Greens to BW-8 Frontage road
I-45 Gulf
Two outside lanes: I-45 SB lanes and entrance ramp from Broadway/Park Place
Friday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 8 p.m.
Alternate route: Telephone road
South BW-8
Total closure: BW-8 WB at Wayside
Friday at 10 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: Exit Wayside and enter on Scott/Cullen
