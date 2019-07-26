TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Widespread road closures happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Construction will be taking over a long list of highways and ramps this weekend. Many of the closures will begin Friday night, so plan ahead.I-610 southboundTotal closure: I-10 Katy to Post Oak RoadFriday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 5 a.m.Alternate route: Drivers heading southbound on the I-610 Loop will be diverted to I-10.Total closure: US-290 and I-10 Katy ramps to I-610 SBFriday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 5 a.m.Total closure: BW-8 NB ramps to I-10 KatyFriday at 10 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Alternate route: Memorial to I-10 frontageThree outside lanes: Eastbound from Fairbanks North Houston to Pinemont Dr.Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Alternate route: Take HempsteadTotal closure: I-45 SB ramps to BW-8Saturday at 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.Alternate route: Exit Greens to BW-8 Frontage roadTwo outside lanes: I-45 SB lanes and entrance ramp from Broadway/Park PlaceFriday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 8 p.m.Alternate route: Telephone roadTotal closure: BW-8 WB at WaysideFriday at 10 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Alternate route: Exit Wayside and enter on Scott/Cullen