TRAFFIC

WIDESPREAD CLOSURES: How to avoid road delays this weekend in Houston area

Heading around town this weekend or to the HLSR rodeo parade? Then check this list of closures before you go!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you plan to be out and about this weekend, you'll want to check this list of closures before you hit the road.

IH-69 Southwest Freeway Ramp:

The Northbound Connector Ramp to 610 West Loop will be closed.

9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Detour: Continue on I-69 NB to Buffalo Speedway, u-turn to access 610 ramp.

US-290:

Three eastbound lanes from Eldridge to FM-529 will be closed nightly.

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Monday, Feb. 25

IH-610 West Loop:

Two alternating lanes northbound from Westheimer to Woodway.

9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

IH-69 Southwest Freeway:

Three alternating lanes will be closed southbound from Hillcroft to Beechnut.

9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday

Don't forget, there are several closures this weekend for Mardi Gras Galveston and for the Downtown Rodeo Parade.

DOWNTOWN RODEO PARADE:

The Downtown Rodeo Parade will roll this Saturday morning, following the Rodeo Run presented by Conoco Phillips.

Street closures begin at 5 a.m. at Walker and Bagby and are expected to reopen by 2 p.m. The parade will roll at 10 a.m.

Street closures include portions of Travis, Bell, Louisiana, Lamar, and Bagby. The closure ends at Bagby and Dallas.

Use Theater District parking or the Main Street Garage.

MARDI GRAS CLOSURES:

In Galveston, you will see closures Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for Mardi Gras festivities and parades, including portions of Seawall and Strand.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
