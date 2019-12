Here's why your ride on Hwy 290 could get smoother starting today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Starting Monday, you can take advantage of an extended HOV lane on US-290. The lanes will run all the way from Telge to just east of Mason Road.Additionally, a new HOV/HOT lane express lane entrance and exit ramp will open just east of Mason Road.Drivers can enter from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. and exit from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays.Work has been ongoing on the way highway over the last year Last December, more mainlanes, an extended HOV lane and entrance and exit ramps were opened in hopes of making driving on the busy highway a little easier.