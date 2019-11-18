Traffic

What was that black smoke in the sky? An 18-wheeler on fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler caught fire and tied up traffic on the East Loop Monday afternoon.

Multiple 911 calls came in around 12:00 p.m. along Wallisville Road near East Loop reporting that a truck had caught fire.

The 18-wheeler looks to be fully engulfed in flames, and black smoke can be seen from miles away, according to reports.

Firefighters are headed to the scene. Officials are asking for drivers to stay away from the area until the fire is under control.

