Wet weather forces cancellation of major I-45 closure in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A total closure of I-45 southbound in The Woodlands this weekend has been rescheduled due to weather.

The major closure will instead get underway around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25 and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 28.

Construction crews will shut down all mainlanes of I-45 southbound at Rayford/Sawdust Road when the weather is drier and warmer, TxDOT said.

Last weekend, traffic was backed up as construction closed the northbound lanes, which eventually opened ahead of schedule.

Crews will continue their work replacing the bridge deck at Rayford/Sawdust as mainlane traffic is diverted to the feeder.

TxDOT says it plans to also close the U-turns at Rayford/Sawdust on Jan. 25, but drivers will still be able to travel east-west under the highway and police officers will be there to direct traffic.

