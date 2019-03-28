Traffic

Westchase District offering $100 Whole Foods gifts cards for traffic info

Want a $100 gift card to Whole Foods and to improve traffic in your area?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Want a $100 gift card to Whole Foods?

If you live, work, or drive in the Westchase District, all you have to do is fill out an online traffic survey for a chance to win.

The district is looking at intersections that should be improved for traffic safety and congestion, and they want input from the public to help prioritize projects.

The deadline to respond is March 29.

You can take the survey here.
