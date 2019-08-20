Traffic

West Loop closing every night for crews to work on METRO dedicated bus lane

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you take the west loop at night, you may want to seek a different route.

Every night this week, all of the West Loop southbound lanes at Post Oak will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure is in order for crews to work on the METRO dedicated bus lane.

According to TxDOT, the IH 610 West Loop Dedicated Bus Lane project aims to improve mobility and safety by adding dedicated right of way and separating buses from general traffic to help reduce congestion on IH 610/West Loop.

Crews will also be working on the bridge decking over the IH 610 West Loop southbound main lanes and installing safety features so they can work on the elevated structure, TxDOT said.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
