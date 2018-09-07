WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Major Closure on US-290 postponed

If you're planning to travel this weekend, make sure you're aware of construction delays.But first, let's start with some good news. The US-290 total closure that was scheduled for this weekend has been rescheduled to Sept. 14 through 17, due to weather concerns.There will be major closures in the following areas this weekend:All northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to Holmes will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Friday until Sunday. For an alternative route, take Almeda Road.All eastbound and westbound lanes from Scott to Almeda will be closed continuously starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, use Bellfort.The eastbound connector ramp to 610 northbound will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.The northbound connector ramp to US-59 will be closed nightly starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12.