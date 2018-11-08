HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Expect major gridlock around the Galleria this weekend, as TxDOT crews shut down a portion of the West Loop. Traffic will be blocked off at Woodway, starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Crews will be hanging beams as part of the Post Oak/West Loop elevated bus lanes project.
Southbound drivers will be forced to exit at Woodway and follow the 610 southbound frontage road to the next entrance ramp. Police officers will direct traffic at the Woodway intersection.
TxDOT, METRO, and Uptown Houston are working to build dedicated bus lanes that will eventually connect METRO's Northwest Transit center to and along Post Oak Boulevard.
The I-610/West Loop dedicated bus lane project aims to improve mobility and safety by adding dedicated right of way and separating buses from general traffic to help reduce congestion on I-610/West Loop.
This project will work in tandem with the dedicated bus lane project under construction by the city of Houston and Uptown Management District, which is already underway from I-610/West Loop to Richmond.
TxDOT is asking drivers to continue to be cautious in the construction area.
Road closure information can be found on the Houston TranStar website.